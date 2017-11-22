Tis the Season: Dickens in the Village Returns Dec 1-2

ASHEVILLE, NC: Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose; the holiday season is upon us and the Historic Biltmore Village is about to come aglow. The spirit of Christmas befalls on Historic Biltmore Village Dec. 1-2 with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and a true holiday family tradition – Dickens in the Village.

“There is something about the amazing history, the lights and the smell of chestnuts roasting that brings me back to being a kid at Christmas time,” says Robert Foster, Biltmore Farms Hotels. “What makes this even more amazing is to see generations of families coming every year to share in the spirit of Christmas with us.”

Image courtesy of event promoters

Festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. with the annual lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree on the Village Green. The opening celebration will be filled with freshly roasted chestnuts, horse drawn carriage rides and roving acts throughout the Village.

Vance Elementary and Asheville High School students will perform Friday evening, as well as the famed Montford Park Players, and a very special guest appearance by Kris Kringle himself.

Saturday brings new magic to the Village with over 25 performing acts, festive treats and strolling carolers dressed in Dickensian period costumes for Dickens in the Village from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout the Village and on the Village Green stage.

“Biltmore Village is an incredibly picturesque setting that offers up a feeling of ‘stepping back in time to Christmases past,” says Joey Moore, entertainment coordinator. “Add to that the Christmas Carol theme for the Dickens event and the ‘spirit’ is all-too-obviously infectious.”

Stores and businesses throughout the Village will also observe extended holiday hours and serve festive treats throughout the weekend.

Image courtesy of event promoters

“Of all the area holiday season activities, ‘Dickens’ and particularly Biltmore Village, has always said ‘Christmas’ to me more imaginatively, more romantically, and more historically than any other,” Moore says. “Of course, the Village’s connection with the Biltmore Estate and the Estate’s incredible seasonal activities make it all the more inviting.”