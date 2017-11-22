From event promoters:
Tis the Season: Dickens in the Village Returns Dec 1-2
ASHEVILLE, NC: Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose; the holiday season is upon us and the Historic Biltmore Village is about to come aglow. The spirit of Christmas befalls on Historic Biltmore Village Dec. 1-2 with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and a true holiday family tradition – Dickens in the Village.
“There is something about the amazing history, the lights and the smell of chestnuts roasting that brings me back to being a kid at Christmas time,” says Robert Foster, Biltmore Farms Hotels. “What makes this even more amazing is to see generations of families coming every year to share in the spirit of Christmas with us.”
Festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. with the annual lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree on the Village Green. The opening celebration will be filled with freshly roasted chestnuts, horse drawn carriage rides and roving acts throughout the Village.
Vance Elementary and Asheville High School students will perform Friday evening, as well as the famed Montford Park Players, and a very special guest appearance by Kris Kringle himself.
Saturday brings new magic to the Village with over 25 performing acts, festive treats and strolling carolers dressed in Dickensian period costumes for Dickens in the Village from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout the Village and on the Village Green stage.
“Biltmore Village is an incredibly picturesque setting that offers up a feeling of ‘stepping back in time to Christmases past,” says Joey Moore, entertainment coordinator. “Add to that the Christmas Carol theme for the Dickens event and the ‘spirit’ is all-too-obviously infectious.”
Stores and businesses throughout the Village will also observe extended holiday hours and serve festive treats throughout the weekend.
“Of all the area holiday season activities, ‘Dickens’ and particularly Biltmore Village, has always said ‘Christmas’ to me more imaginatively, more romantically, and more historically than any other,” Moore says. “Of course, the Village’s connection with the Biltmore Estate and the Estate’s incredible seasonal activities make it all the more inviting.”
This is a very merry family-friendly event and free to the public. For more information visit www.historicbiltmorevillage.com. “Dickens in the Village” is sponsored by The Olde World Christmas Shoppe in addition to the merchant members of Historic Biltmore Village Partnership.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.