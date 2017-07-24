Press release from U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs:
July 26-27, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Charles George VA Medical Center will host the National Women Veterans’ Art Exhibit in the Lower Atrium. The exhibit showcases art created by women Veterans, side by side with pictures of the artists in and out of uniform, and short biographies. This exhibit is open to the public and the viewing hours are extended to ensure as many people as possible have an opportunity to enjoy this rare exhibit while it is in town.
The Charles George VA Medical Center serves more than 50,000 Veterans in Western North Carolina. CGVAMC consists of the main medical center located in Asheville, as well as three community based outpatient clinics in Franklin, Hickory, and Rutherford County.
For more information please go to asheville.va.gov or facebook.com/ashevilleVAMC/
