Press release from Asheville City Schools:

Asheville City Schools (ACS) are proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Darwin Carter as the new Director of Innovative Programming, leading both Cougar Academy and the Education & Career Academy at William Randolph. Dr. Carter officially began his tenure on July 15th.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Carter to ACS,” said Kimberly Robinson, Executive Director of Student Services. “His extensive experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving our Alternative Programs to new heights and pioneering groundbreaking opportunities.”

Dr. Carter brings over 25 years of educational experience to ACS. He began his career as an Exceptional Children (EC) teacher in 1999, most recently serving as the High School and Alternative Education Principal for Hickory Public School District in North Carolina. Throughout his career, Dr. Carter has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, collaboration skills, and a commitment to staying current with educational research. As a principal, he fostered a positive school climate, implemented a rigorous curriculum, and effectively managed the school budget.

Dr. Carter is passionate about education, stating, “Education is the beacon that illuminates our path to understanding, empowering us to unlock the mysteries of the universe.” He is eager to continue his work supporting students in their educational journeys.

Cougar Academy and the Education & Career Academy at William Randolph offer unique educational pathways for Asheville City Schools students seeking more personalized learning environments. Cougar Academy, a middle school program, focuses on social-emotional development and individualized learning opportunities. The Education & Career Academy at William Randolph provides high school students with career exploration opportunities and personalized goal setting so they can delve deeper into subjects they excel in.

Dr. Carter’s leadership will be significantly influential in ensuring both schools continue to provide high-quality education that prepares students for success in college, careers, and beyond.