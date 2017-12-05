Found Footage Festival Comes to Asheville With New Show

Curators Bring Newly Unearthed VHS Treasures To The Grey Eagle

New York, NY – December 5, 2017 – The Found Footage Festival, the acclaimed touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos, will bring its new 2017 show to Asheville next week. Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include The Onion and The Colbert Report, are excited to debut their new show at The Grey Eagle (185 Clingman Ave) on December 15 at 9 p.m. (doors at 8). Tickets to the Found Footage Festival are $12 and are available at foundfootagefest.com or Orbit DVD (781 Haywood Rd).

The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind event showcasing videos found at garage sales and thrift stores and in warehouses and dumpsters throughout North America. Curators Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities. From the curiously-produced industrial training video to the forsaken home movie donated to Goodwill, the Found Footage Festival resurrects these forgotten treasures and serves them up in a lively celebration of all things found.

Highlights of the new show include:

A collection of satanic panic videos from the 80s, including “The Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults”

Outtakes and on-air bloopers from over ten years of North Dakota local news

A little-seen “Welcome Home Desert Storm” parade featuring Roseanne Barr and Gerardo

Exclusive selections from David Letterman’s VHS Collection, donated to the Found Footage Festival when Letterman retired last year

Clips of Pickett and Prueher posing as a ridiculous strongman duo named Chop & Steele on morning news shows earlier this year

The Found Footage Festival debuted its first show in New York City in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows each year across the U.S. and Canada, including Edinburgh Fringe, Bonnaroo and the Just For Laughs Festival. The festival has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tosh.0 and National Public Radio and has been named a critics’ pick in dozens of publications, including The New York Times. The FFF can also be seen on the TruTV series, “Late Night Snack,” in the hit documentary “Winnebago Man,” and in their book, “VHS: Absurd, Odd and Ridiculous Relics from the Videotape Era.”

Additional information can be found on the festival’s official website: www.foundfootagefest.com.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher began collecting found videotapes in 1991 after stumbling across a training video entitled, “Inside and Outside Custodial Duties,” at a McDonald’s in their home state of Wisconsin. Since then, they have compiled the world’s largest collection of strange, outrageous and profoundly stupid videos. Pickett, a contributing writer for The Onion, and Prueher, a former staffer at The Colbert Report and the Late Show with David Letterman, directed the award-winning documentary, “Dirty Country,” are developing a new series for TruTV. They are also the masterminds behind the Kenny “K-Strass” Strasser, Chef Keith, and Chop & Steele appearances on local morning news shows.