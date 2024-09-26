News release from Haywood County:
In response to severe weather in our area, Haywood County will open an emergency shelter at the Armory, located at 235 Armory Drive in Clyde today at 3:00 PM. Residents seeking shelter are welcome to arrive any time after opening. If you have medication, oxygen, or other medical necessities, please bring them with you.Please enter the building where the Red Cross trailer is.Important Pet Information: If you plan to bring a pet to the shelter, please ensure you have the following:All pets MUST be cratedAll pets MUST have a collar/leash with proper tags (rabies vaccination required by NC law)Food and water bowlsFood/treatsCleaning items (litter, bags, etc.)
