Press release from Mountain Credit Union:

In an effort to provide citizens of Cherokee County North Carolina a more accessible location, Mountain Credit Union has purchased property and soon will begin construction on a full-service branch in the Marble area.

“The branch, which will officially open for business in early 2017, will be located at the intersection of Highways 141 and 74. Our hope is that this will provide a central location and that it will attract new members and be convenient to all of our existing members in the surrounding region,” said Amy Woody, Mountain CU’s Executive Vice President. “We have known for several years that a branch was needed somewhere near Murphy because we have served the employees of Murphy Medical Center for over thirty years and Cherokee County as a whole since 2011.”

The new building will sit at the Southwest corner of the intersection and will include a lobby and teller line area, safe deposit boxes, three drive through lanes, a drive-up ATM and additional office space for rotating staff such as Mountain Credit Union’s Mortgage Loan Administrator. In addition to online access and a mobile banking app, members of Mountain Credit Union can also access their accounts at ATMs and more than 5,000 shared branch locations nationwide.

The general contractor for the project, Western Builders of Sylva, has begun site preparation. An Open House and Ribbon Cutting will be held in the spring of 2017 in coordination with the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce. Hiring and staffing for the branch will also begin soon and anyone interested in joining Mountain Credit Union’s Murphy team should email careers@mountaincu.org or apply at the NC Works Career Center in Murphy.

Mountain Credit Union was originally chartered in Asheville in 1963. This new location will give the credit union a total of eight branch offices located throughout Western North Carolina. MCU currently serves anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison and Swain Counties of North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.mountaincu.org.