Press release:

Our VOICE is pleased to announce the 16th Annual Heart Works, Survivors’ Arts Show November 9th from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Spiral 1 Gallery, 38 Biltmore Avenue. The annual arts show is a unique event that features visual and performance art created by survivors of sexual assault.

The first Survivors’ Arts show was in 2000, and has grown each year. This year the show will include works of art from featured artist Sarah Watkins. Sarah Watkins is a representational artist with a focus on painting and sculpture. Born and raised in Hyde Park, New York, she studied Fine Arts at the University of New Paltz. During this time, she took a position working with Autistic and developmentally disabled teenagers where she became aware of how many of them were impacted by many forms of abuse, including sexual abuse and abandonment from their family.

“Because of their disabilities many could not appropriately verbalize what they were feeling. Using art as a way for them to express their emotions gave them an outlet to be heard, to be seen, to be understood,” said Sarah Watkins, “We all have a desire to be seen, to be heard, and to be understood. We want to feel valued as human beings, but we also want to add value to those around us. This is what contributes toward our sense of fulfillment and purpose. That is why I paint. It is my voice, my expression, my contribution and my inspiration.”

The art exhibit will remain on display for three weeks after the event, which will itself feature music, poetry and dance by local artists. Performance pieces will be presented starting at 6:00 p.m. and will include pieces from Rhoda Weaver, Nickole Brown, Cara Hagan, Tracey Schmidt, Elizabeth Meade and Laura Hope-Gill.

The Survivors’ Art Show is free and open to the general public. For more information, visit Our VOICE’s website at www.ourvoicenc.org