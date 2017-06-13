Press release:

One in four women ages 30-59 experiences the life-impacting effects of pelvic incontinence. Fear of a sudden sneeze, running or playing leads them to sit on the sidelines, just watching life instead of living it.

On Thursday, June 29, the community is invited to the Free Park Ridge Health Education Series event featuring Urogynecologist, Jeffrey B. Garris, MD, MS, FACOG, FPMRS, FACS. Learn how you can move from just treating the symptoms to eliminating the cause of urinary and other pelvic incontinence.

Dr. Garris will outline the innovative diagnostic technology available at Park Ridge Health Urogynecology and share care plans ranging from therapies and medications to surgery.

Light refreshments will be served.

Space is limited for this free event, so please RSVP by calling 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) or visit Prevents to sign up.

WHAT: FREE Park Ridge Health Education Series Seminar: Be Empowered – Understanding Options for Women Experiencing Incontinence

WHEN: Thursday, June 29, 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Park Ridge Health Laurel Park, 1881 Pisgah Drive, Hendersonville

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is a beloved piece of our growing community’s health care network, providing leading-edge and compassionate care in a Christian environment. In 1984, Park Ridge Health became a member of Adventist Health System, a family of 45 exceptional, faith-based hospitals across the country that operate independently to deliver care and services that best meet the needs of their communities. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning boutique labor & delivery experience, a full range of imaging services and the only Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table in Western North Carolina. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).