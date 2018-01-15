Press release from Mission Health:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (January 15, 2018) – Mission Health announced today that Paul McDowell has been named Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Mission Health. McDowell assumes the role previously held by Charles Ayscue, who retired in early January.

McDowell joined Mission Health in January 2013. During his tenure, he has held leadership positions in Mission Health’s Finance division as Vice President and most recently as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Paul McDowell has been promoted to become Mission Health’s next Chief Financial Officer,” said Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO of Mission Health. “Paul is an outstanding leader and a terrific colleague who has been instrumental in our success. I know he will continue to be a great asset as a member of our Senior Leadership team.”

Prior to joining Mission, McDowell served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for A+ rated King’s Daughters Health System in Ashland, KY. While at King’s Daughters, he oversaw twelve years of solid financial performance and led significant cost reduction efforts. McDowell’s prior experience also included five years at for-profit Health Management Associates (HMA), six years with what is now Wellstar Health System in metro Atlanta, and three years in public accounting.

McDowell has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Kennesaw State University and an Accounting degree from Georgia Southern University. He is a member of the American Business College of Health Care Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

McDowell is active in community and civic affairs and has been a member of the Board of Directors for United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County for the past five years, serving as the former Chair of its Finance Committee and the current Chair of its Strategic Planning Committee. In addition, he is the Chair-Elect for United Way’s Board of Directors and will serve as Chair in 2019 and 2020.