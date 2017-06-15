Art & Science Collide at Posana with new CLOUDS, Group Art Show!

A new art exhibition “Clouds” will open its doors July 27 at the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant. Curator Constance Vlahoulis has ingeniously combined Art with Science by inviting eighteen local artists to team up with The Collider. The Collider is a local non-profit, where business and science “collide” to develop solutions for climate change. They host an array of educational public events in their state-of-the-art facility.

When asked the connection between Art and Science, Vlahoulis quoted Leonardo daVinci, “Art is the queen of all sciences communicating knowledge to all the generations of the world.”

The sixteen artists represented in the show include a host of Asheville’s best and most beloved painters. Styles will range from representational land and cityscapes, to atmospheric impression, abstract and whimsical. All works are available for purchase.

Two of the 18 are 3D artists, Andrea Kulish and Pamela Wright. Andrea is well-known for her Pysanky eggs, an ancient Ukrainian process of hand painting eggs using symbols of nature. Her studio A is in Pink Dog Creative in the River Arts District. Pamela, a meteorologist for WYFF in Greenville, SC, is also an Asheville jewelry designer. Her Weather Vain Jewelry will be available at the opening. Her collections using discarded umbrella parts are also available at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

Clouds exhibition will be up through fall. All are invited to meet the participating artists at the Opening Reception as well as team members of The Collider. The Adler Gallery is located behind the main dining room of Posana, and is often used for events and meetings. The convergence of The Collider and Clouds, is sure to be a work of art.

Restaurant is located at 1 Biltmore Avenue in the heart of downtown Asheville.