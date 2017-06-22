Press release:

Asheville Station: Returning to the Roots

On Saturday, July 15, the online magazine SCENES will present a live concert at the hub of the bluegrass and “roots” music scene: Asheville, North Carolina. It will be a house concert, in the tradition of New Orleans “rent parties” and other home-grown venues that gave birth to the blues and nurtured folk music for decades.

The music director for this concert, Asheville Station, is Grammy-award winning record producer, Kenny Greenberg. Artists will include:

Blue-Ridge-born songstress Alexa Rose. “Alexa Rose’s voice is a dream come true. It pivots from more traditional Americana sounds all the way to older tones, like folk tales from an ancient shore.” — Local Color, WNCW

Ashley Heath, one of Asheville’s finest musicians with “velvety” vocals and a bluesy guitar style. “Her voice… surprises you, clear and strong, supported by solid guitar playing.” — The Citizen Times

Folk-Americana singer/songwriter Hope Griffin. “In her capable hands, [the guitar] becomes an expression of longing, love, sorrow, joy and heartache, and when her duo partner, Jamie Leigh, adds in cello parts…the results are transcendent.” — The Daily Times

The live concert will be simultaneously broadcasted through SCENES Facebook page: facebook.com/scenesmedia.

Said Hal Fickett of SCENES: “Ours is an online daily devoted to entertainment and culture. We discover and celebrate works of the imagination that render the human experience in all its comic and dramatic glory; those that remind us of what makes living worthwhile. Asheville Station gives us the opportunity to discover and celebrate the music we’ll experience that night, and build community by gathering together both in person and online to enjoy an evening of beauty.”

Alexa Rose said, “I am so thrilled to make Asheville Station the homecoming show of our summer tour. We’re excited to collaborate with Grammy-award winner Kenny Greenberg in an intimate, house concert setting.”

Hope Griffin added: “This kind of singer/songwriter mash up is exactly what makes the Asheville music scene so unique. The artists are so supportive of each other’s work, so collaborative with their talents. We have a special thing in this town, and I’m so lucky to be a part of it. I can’t wait to share the stage with these amazing ladies! Trust me, it’s gonna move and inspire you.”

“This is actually going to be my first house concert and I’m looking forward to the feel of such an intimate space for the songs,” said Ashley Heath. “I really love playing listening room solo shows because of this same feel. With the addition of Alexa and Hope, I think the audience will get a great night of authentic songs from each of us!”

For tickets, contact Hal Fickett, SCENES’ Director of Social Media and Website Development at hal@scenesmedia.com or at (631) 377 2141. Suggested donation: $20.