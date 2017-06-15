Literary Fiction Contest

Deadline: Postmarked by August 30, 2017.



The Writers’ Workshop, a non-profit organization, is sponsoring a Fiction Contest, open to all writers regardless of residence. For more information, go to www.twwoa.org , or contact writersw@gmail.com .

Awards:

1 st Place: Your choice of a 2-night stay at The Mountain Muse B&B in Asheville; or 3 free online workshops; or 50 pages line-edited and revised by our editorial staff

2nd Place: A one-night stay at our B&B, or two free workshops; or 35 pages line-edited

3rd Place: One free workshop, or 25 pages line-edited

10 Honorable Mentions

Guidelines:

● Submit a short story or chapter of a novel of 5,000 words or less. Multiple entries are accepted. All work must be unpublished.

● Pages should be paper clipped, with your name, address, phone and title of work on a cover sheet. Double-space, and use 12 point font.

● The entry fee per submission is $25.

● Enclose self-addressed stamped envelope for critique and list of winners, if sending by mail.

● Make check or money order payable to The Writers’ Workshop, and mail to: Fiction Contest, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

● Emailed submissions may be sent in Word Doc to writersw@gmail.com , with “Fiction Contest” in the subject. No cover sheet or SASE is necessary. The entry fee is payable online at www.twwoa.org .

