Press release from HCA Healthcare:

HCA Healthcare’s Mission Health hospitals have remained open and caring for patients since the storm thanks to the tremendous efforts of our colleagues and physicians. This is a difficult time and we are doing all we can to bring help and relief to those in need. Our staff, all of whom have been personally affected by this storm, have been exceptional, and we are grateful for their dedication to our patients.

Our greatest concern right now is City Water – we have no pressurized water at Mission Hospital. We are hopeful that the Asheville community’s infrastructure will be restored soon, but we have contingency plans in place and will continue to evaluate how best to take care of our patients and our colleagues.

A dedicated patient and family resource line has been activated, where loved ones can call (828-213-1111) to check on their family members, in some cases speak to them, and get basic and updated information on community resources

HCA Healthcare’s Nashville-based Enterprise Emergency Operations Center, a multi-disciplinary incident response team of nearly 200 leaders, has been supporting our hospitals and our colleagues with the resources we need to care for our patients and serve our communities. Two bus-loads of HCA Healthcare colleagues, including more than 100 nurses as well as physicians, arrived to provide support and relief for our Mission Hospital caregivers. Another bus is expected later this week.

HCA Healthcare and Mission Health are providing daily necessities to our hospitals including:

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of water

Over 20 trucks of water are arriving every day

Tens of thousands of gallons of fuel

Satellite data networks

Mobile units including kitchens, bathrooms and handwashing stations

We are setting up Mini Marts inside our hospitals that provide our colleagues with free groceries including food, water and toiletries

We are connecting colleagues to the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after an extended illness, injury, or disaster

HCA Healthcare is contributing $1 million toward disaster relief efforts, including $250,000 to the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, $250,000 to the American Red Cross of North Carolina and an additional $500,000 to other community partners that provide direct support for hurricane related issues

Finally, we appreciate the support and collaboration with the Governor’s Office, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and FEMA. DHHS has deployed a Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) to Mission Hospital to assist with increased demand on the Emergency Department, and the team is seeing patients.