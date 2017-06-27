SUMMER TRAIN EXCURSION

If you’re experiencing the Summer Doldrums, we have the cure for you – getting out of the house and taking a great train ride! Escape the Dog Days of Summer with a cool, refreshing and scenic train trip through the mountains of the Southern Appalachian region. On Saturday, August 12th, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum will sponsor its “Summer 2017 Excursion” – a train ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the majestic Smoky Mountains and the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina.

The train follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade, many bridges, and the beautiful whitewater Nantahala Gorge. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers and crosses Fontana Lake Trestle, standing 100 feet above the lake and spanning 780 feet. After crossing the lake, the train will enter the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge – a natural wonder. Passengers can choose to ride in comfort in Coach Class, Crown Class or First Class. Ticket prices for adult Coach Class seats are $83 and $69 for children (2 to 12 years). Adult Crown Class seats are $96 and $79 for children (2 to 12 years). First Class seats $152 for adults over 21.

The trip will begin in the parking lot of the Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City, Tenn., where passengers will board a motor coach departing 9:15 a.m. We will also pick up passengers in the Asheville area at the Weaverville, NC Wal Mart Super Center, 25 Northridge Commons Parkway, Weaverville, NC at Exit 19 off of Interstate 26 at 10 a.m. Upon arriving Bryson City, NC, passengers will have time to shop, snack, and visit the Smoky Mountain Train Museum before boarding the excursion train at 1:45 p.m. for the 4.5 – hour roundtrip to the Nantahala Gorge and return. There will be a layover at the Gorge for sightseeing. Expected arrival back in Weaverville at 7:30 p.m and to Johnson City at 8:30 p.m.

To order tickets (and lunch for Coach and Crown Classes, if desired), send your check or money order along with the number of tickets, the class of car you choose and lunch choices to Summer 2017 Excursions, Watauga Valley RHS&M, P. O. Box 432, Johnson City, TN, 37605-0432. A printable ticket / lunch order form is available by going to our web site at www.wataugavalleynrhs.org and clicking on the “Excursions” link. Please specify if you will accept an alternate class of service if your choice is sold out; you will be refunded the difference. Money will be refunded if you do not wish an alternate service.

Photo courtesy of the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum

Passengers will have several options for lunch:

Bring your lunch (small coolers only).

The following box lunch meals will be available for purchase at $11.00 per meal and must be pre-ordered with your train ticket: TURKEY & CHEESE ON CROISSANT BAKED CHICKEN BREAST ON CROISSANT



Included with the box lunch are chips, cookies and a choice of drink (unlimited coffee, tea or soft drink) in a disposable cup. Box lunches can be picked up in the concession car once boarded.

We’re excited to offer our passengers a dining in historic dining cars. A truly unique, on board dining experience in the grand tradition. A choice of meal (see menu below) will be available for selection. Note all dining car meals must be pre-purchased when ordering train ticket. These dinners include a choice of drink (unlimited coffee, tea or soft drink); and a special dessert. The cost is $15.00 per person.

Purchase food from the concession car.

For questions about the trip, visit our web site at www.wataugavalleynrhs .org; phone (423) 753-5797; email wataugavalley@embarqmail.com; or write us at Watauga Valley RHS&M, P. O. Box 432, Johnson City, TN 37605-0432.

Dinner Menu

Pulled Pork Boston roast rubbed with our special spices then slow-roasted to p erfection served with slaw and cinnamon apples.

Fire Braised: Our freshly made gourmet salad of cashews, sunflower seeds, dried chicken cranberries, fresh blueberries, edamame, red onion, grape tomatoes, salad shredded carrots, napa cabbage, and kale tossed with a light p omegranate blueberry dressing then topped with fire-braised chicken, seasoned and sliced.

Veggie: Our freshly made gourmet salad of cashews, sunflower seeds, dried lover cranberries, fresh blueberries, edamame, red onion, grape tomatoes, delight shredded carrots, napa cabbage, and kale tossed with light p omegranate blueberry dressing.

Pot Roast: Pot Roast

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad

The railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed in Dillsboro along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The wreckage of the set can still be viewed on the outbound train excursion from Dillsboro. The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad also was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy “My Fellow Americans,” starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble on to a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill Fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie “Forces of Nature,” starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, also were filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad

FOR INFORMATION – VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT www.wataugavalleynrhs.org or phone 423-753-5797