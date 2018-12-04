Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 4-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases Roselle Saison (5.7 percent ABV) on Friday, Dec. 7. The traditional saison features a hint of tartness and color from Roselle Hibiscus grown on the brewery’s property.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Burial Beer Co. has two releases this week. The Allure of Total Darkness Dark Sour with Butternut Squash (7.2 percent ABV), which was aged in bourbon barrels for 10 months, then additionally aged on cinnamon, clove, allspice, chai spices, maple syrup and local fire-roasted butternut squash, will be tapped on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Then on Friday, Dec. 7, a fresh batch of The Plague IPA with Brettanomyces (6 percent ABV), hopped with Mosaic, Vic’s Secret and Mandarina hops, will be available.

Special events