Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 31-April 6

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing has released Sour Brown aged on Vanilla & Cardamom (6.34% ABV). The beer rested for one year on a mix of bourbon and wine barrels before being bottle conditioned. It’s available for pickup in 750 milliliter bottles for $18 at the brewery’s Big Top location and via its online store.
- Oskar Blues Brewery has released All Monde (12.5% ABV), an imperial stout brewed with toasted almonds and Madagascar vanilla beans, then racked in bourbon barrels for 9 months. The first installment in the brewery’s BA20 series of limited release barrel-aged beers is available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans.
- DSSOLVR releases six beers on Saturday, April 4. Restocks of Going Full Caveman DIPA (8% ABV) and Raised in the Juicy DIPA (9.2% ABV) will be joined by the canned debut of Holding These Alligators Down Dark Kolsch (3.8% ABV), plus three new beers: Tiger Kings Pale Ale (5% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Rhode Island’s Proclamation Ale Co., dry-hopped with Huell Melon and featuring generous additions of coconut and fresh mandarin orange zest; Bloomin’ in the Juicy DIPA (8% ABV), hopped with Mosaic and Crystal, plus additions of hibiscus; and Rock My Dream Face IPA (7% ABV), hopped with Citra and Idaho 7. All six beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, via curbside pickup and local home delivery.
- Archetype Brewing releases Lunar Effect Hazy IPA (7% ABV) on Monday, April 6. The newest addition to the brewery’s rotating Hazy IPA series is hopped with Summit, Ekuanot, Cashmere and Simcoe. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans are $14, or $50 for a case, and available for pickup at the brewery’s West Asheville location.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Kokanee (4.3% ABV), a sour ale made with more than 100 pounds of guava and papaya. It will be joined on Friday, April 3, by Pineapple Peaks (5.4% ABV), a pale ale brewed with 84 pounds of pineapple and hopped with Citra, Amarillo and Azacca. Both beers will be available to-go in crowlers via curbside pickup from the taproom.
Special events
- For the third consecutive weekend, Hi-Wire is hosting a multi-brewery drive-thru pallet sale at its Big Top location. On Saturday, April 4, noon-8 p.m., a “mostly gluten-free” edition takes place, featuring packaged products from Noble Cider, Urban Orchard Cider Co. and Ginger’s Revenge. The menu will be posted to the Facebook event page.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.