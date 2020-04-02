Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 31-April 6

Bottle and can releases

  • Hi-Wire Brewing has released Sour Brown aged on Vanilla & Cardamom (6.34% ABV). The beer rested for one year on a mix of bourbon and wine barrels before being bottle conditioned. It’s available for pickup in 750 milliliter bottles for $18 at the brewery’s Big Top location and via its online store.
  • Oskar Blues Brewery has released All Monde (12.5% ABV), an imperial stout brewed with toasted almonds and Madagascar vanilla beans, then racked in bourbon barrels for 9 months. The first installment in the brewery’s BA20 series of limited release barrel-aged beers is available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans.
  • DSSOLVR releases six beers on Saturday, April 4. Restocks of Going Full Caveman DIPA (8% ABV) and Raised in the Juicy DIPA (9.2% ABV) will be joined by the canned debut of Holding These Alligators Down Dark Kolsch (3.8% ABV), plus three new beers: Tiger Kings Pale Ale (5% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Rhode Island’s Proclamation Ale Co., dry-hopped with Huell Melon and featuring generous additions of coconut and fresh mandarin orange zest; Bloomin’ in the Juicy DIPA (8% ABV), hopped with Mosaic and Crystal, plus additions of hibiscus; and Rock My Dream Face IPA (7% ABV), hopped with Citra and Idaho 7. All six beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, via curbside pickup and local home delivery.
  • Archetype Brewing releases Lunar Effect Hazy IPA (7% ABV) on Monday, April 6. The newest addition to the brewery’s rotating Hazy IPA series is hopped with Summit, Ekuanot, Cashmere and Simcoe. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans are $14, or $50 for a case, and available for pickup at the brewery’s West Asheville location.

Small-batch beers and ciders

  • Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Kokanee (4.3% ABV), a sour ale made with more than 100 pounds of guava and papaya. It will be joined on Friday, April 3, by Pineapple Peaks (5.4% ABV), a pale ale brewed with 84 pounds of pineapple and hopped with Citra, Amarillo and Azacca. Both beers will be available to-go in crowlers via curbside pickup from the taproom.

