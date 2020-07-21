The BLOCK Off Biltmore has closed, but its free CommUNITY Meals initiative continues

Posted on by Kay West
UNITED THEY STAND: Pictured from left, Cam MacQueen, Jeremy Salig and Katie McGrath distribute free meals and face masks and register voters at The BLOCK Off Biltmore 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Photo courtesy The BLOCK Off Biltmore

Cam MacQueen’s longtime commitment to social justice activism led her to open The BLOCK Off Biltmore in November 2015, pledging to provide Asheville with “a unique, multicultural, progressive, vegan gathering spot for activists, artists, educators, community organizers and others to come together to socialize, to dream and to dare to create positive social change in Western North Carolina and beyond.” Over the years, The BLOCK hosted multitudes of meetings, events, meals, celebrations and calls to action and served as a launch pad for marches and movements right up until July 12, when MacQueen announced she had come to the wrenching decision to close the space.

The month before, she partnered with neighbor Benne on Eagle and the acclaimed restaurant’s executive chef, Ashleigh Shanti, to co-host a free, outdoor celebration of Juneteenth in Asheville’s historically Black neighborhood, The Block. The event, which featured live music, an open mic and vegan meals, raised over $2,000 for the newly formed Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice and Color of Change.  “I was on cloud nine after that,” MacQueen says.

In early June, MacQueen also combined her passions for social justice and food justice to create CommUNITY Meals, an initiative that offered free, twice-weekly, nutrient-dense dinners made with produce donated by the North Asheville Tailgate Market and West Village Market, shiitake mushrooms from 12 Bones Smokehouse and vegan products from Smiling Hara Tempeh, Diosas Cheeze and Fermenti. Eden-Out Organic Meals and Benne volunteered the use of their kitchens, and local chefs Katie McGrath and Jeremy Salig jumped in to cook. From The BLOCK’s front door, the three have given away over 700 plant-based meals, distributed free face masks and handed out voter registration forms and absentee ballot request forms in English and Spanish.

Although The BLOCK is closed for business, MacQueen intends to keep CommUNITY Meals going, offering service 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays at 39 S. Market St. She advises people to check for updates on The BLOCK ‘s social media platforms.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “The BLOCK Off Biltmore has closed, but its free CommUNITY Meals initiative continues

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    yep, the city govco helped to shut her down too…permits out the wazoo…fines for painting an interior wall wrong color…shit like yat …that is how
    city govco messes with people…and SHE is a loyal democrackkk!

    I went to a few dance events there…it was a comfortable facility, but now everything must be shut down and cancelled so we know how socialism will be…

    1

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.