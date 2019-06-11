Small bites: Father’s Day food events

Sunday, June 16, is Father’s Day, and throughout Western North Carolina, restaurants and taverns are hosting special events to help honor and celebrate dad. Here is a look at some of the many options available that day.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer a special Father’s Day menu noon-8 p.m., featuring items such as surf and turf, New York strip with cognac sauce and blackened sea scallops. Prices range from $38-$73. (avl.mx/651)

If your dad prefers the outdoors, head to Fairview for a Father’s Day cookout at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, noon-4 p.m. The standard plate runs $25 and includes a choice of steak (flatiron, bavette or top sirloin), along with unlimited sides (baked potatoes, grilled local vegetables, smoked oyster mushrooms, green bean salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob and watermelon). For $45, guests can choose between the boneless ribeye or New York strip, unlimited sides and an alcoholic beverage. The $5 kids meals include an all-beef hot dog and choice of sides. (avl.mx/652)

Meanwhile, in Hendersonville, the 1898 Waverly Inn will host a Father’s Day barbecue 5-8 p.m. Prices on the a la carte menu are $8-$12 with options that include pulled pork, baby back ribs, smoked chicken wings and smoked macaroni and cheese. The event will also feature over 30 local craft beers. (avl.mx/653)

Also in Hendersonville, both Brooks Tavern and the Old Orchard Tavern will serve a Father’s Day brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (avl.mx/654 and avl.mx/655)

For those looking for something less conventional and more hands-on, Ole Shakey’s will celebrate Father’s Day — and locally made jerky — with its third annual Great American Jerk Off. Previous winners Colin Lee and Cole Steinman are among those competing in this year’s event. Tickets are $10 and include samples of all competing dishes as well as a chance to vote for the best jerky. Interested competitors have until Friday, June 14, to sign up; entry is free. The winner will earn a gift card and the chance to sell their jerky at Ole Shakey’s for one year. The event also features live music performed by Jon Cox, and cocktails will be for sale at Ole Shaky’s tiki bar.

UPDATE (June 11, 2019): Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Great American Jerk Off has been postponed until the fall. (avl.mx/64y)

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. For additional information about these events, see links provided.

Asian fusion with a French twist

Metro Wines and Grapevine Distribution will team up for a wine dinner at Celine & Co. on Wednesday, June 12. The menu will offer Asian-inspired plates with a French twist. Highlights include steak tartare on crispy wonton, Korean-style bouillabaisse and chargrilled rack of lamb. Wine highlights include Amity White pinot noir, Bargemon rosé and Novelty Hill syrah. Tickets are $75, including tax and gratuity.

Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Céline & Co., 49 Broadway. For more information, visit avl.mx/64v.

Five for the Hive

The Asheville Bee Charmer will celebrate its five-year anniversary on Friday, June 14. Complimentary treats will be available at the downtown shop, including honey-inspired cocktails and teas, plus baked goods and appetizers made with Bee Charmer honey varietals. The event will also feature a raffle.

The celebration runs 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Asheville Bee Charmer, 38 Battery Park Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/64w.

Boy Scout troop 40 fundraiser

“There’s truly nothing like grilled barbecue,” says Collins Wyatt, member of Boy Scout troop 40. On Saturday, June 15, Wyatt and his fellow scouts will host a cookout to raise funds for their local troop. The event will feature barbecue sandwiches, coleslaw and baked beans, with drink options that include water, lemonade, sweet tea and cola. Desserts will also be served. Plates are $5 for children and $8 for adults. “Everything will be made fresh, and the meat will be prepared from scratch, just how it should be,” says Wyatt.

The fundraiser runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Oak Hall United Methodist Church, 277 Oak Hill Road, Candler. For more information, visit avl.mx/65c.

The Whole Okra

Author Chris Smith will host a workshop highlighting recipes from his recent book The Whole Okra: A Seed to Stem Celebration. Along with cooking tips, Smith will offer advice for growing the vegetable. Students will sample pickled okra, roasted okra seed and okra seed muffins. Asheville Tea Co. will serve its okra flower tea at the event. The event is $10 to attend or $30 to attend and receive a signed copy of Smith’s book.

The workshop runs 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Sow True Seed, 243 Haywood St. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/64z.

Asheville Beauty Academy

Local restaurateurs Charlie Hodge and Morgan Hickory recently announced plans to open their latest bar, Asheville Beauty Academy, in the space formerly occupied by Tressa’s Downtown Jazz & Blues. According to a press release, Hodge and Hickory intend to continue some of the previous venue’s traditions, including live music and dance parties. The location’s upstairs will be available for private parties and catered dinners. The new name pays homage to a beauty school that occupied the site in the 1950s. “The goal is to create a safe and inclusive environment that welcomes locals and tourists alike,” states the press release. The venue’s projected opening is in early September.

Asheville Beauty Academy will be at 28 Broadway.

Closed: Takosushi and BadHappy Poutine

Two restaurants, Takosushi Asheville and BadHappy Poutine, recently closed. Takosushi opened in November 2017; BadHappy Poutine launched shortly thereafter in April 2018. In a Facebook post announcing its closure, BadHappy Poutine thanked patrons, noting the venture had been an “interesting ride.”