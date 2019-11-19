Small bites: Thanksgiving dining options

When it comes to Thanksgiving, we can’t all have the Norman Rockwell experience. Some of us don’t cook, others don’t have relatives nearby, and a few of us will likely burn the turkey yet again this year. Whatever the case, fear not! There are plenty of Thanksgiving Day options for those seeking to get out of the house to celebrate the holiday. Below are a few local offerings.

In downtown Asheville, Pack’s Tavern, 20 Spruce St., will host a Thanksgiving buffet 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The meal is $39.99 per adult and $19.99 per child. Reservations are accepted but not required. (avl.mx/6pg)

RendezVouz, 184 New Haw Creek Road, will serve classic Thanksgiving dishes along with French-inspired cuisine. The prix fixe menu is $60 per person with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 828-348-0909. (avl.mx/6ph)

Sunflower Diner, located inside West Village Market & Deli at 771 Haywood Road, is offering a vegan Thanksgiving menu with seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The meal is $16 per person without dessert or $20 with dessert. Reservations are required. Call 828-767-2189. (avl.mx/6p8)

A number of potlucks will also take place around town. Archetype Brewing, 265 Haywood Road, will carve turkey and ham at noon and 4 p.m., and guests are invited to bring a favorite side dish or dessert. (avl.mx/6p9)

Morgan’s Comics, 600 Haywood Road, will host its second consecutive Thanksgiving potluck 7-9 p.m. The shop will supply roasted chicken, tater tot casserole and strawberry cheesecake trifle. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish. (avl.mx/6pa)

Center for Spiritual Living Asheville, 2 Science and Mind Way, will celebrate with a Thanksgiving Day gratitude circle followed by a potluck feast. The center requests that attendees come with a side dish to share. The event runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (avl.mx/6pd)

Those looking to give back during the holiday have options as well. Flat Rock Pizza, 712 Upward Road, Flat Rock, is preparing free pizza, pasta and salad for those facing hunger during Thanksgiving. The pizzeria is also collecting blankets, coats and other winter gear and hygiene products for those in need. Volunteers are needed and residents are also encouraged to donate traditional holiday dishes to serve during the noon-6 p.m event. (avl.mx/6pe)

In Sylva, The Community Table nonprofit, 23 Central St., is offering a community Thanksgiving meal with baked ham, stuffing, green beans and more 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (avl.mx/6pi)

Meanwhile, back in the city, BeLoved Asheville will host its 10th annual Thanksgiving Community Gratitude Gathering at Polanco, 10 Market St. Running 4-6 p.m., the celebration will include music, food and community discussion on ways to end racism, homelessness and poverty. (avl.mx/6pj)

No matter how or where you choose to celebrate the holiday, we wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving.

All events take place Thursday, Nov. 28.

Taste of Asheville

Bone & Broth, HomeGrown, Sawhorse and Devil’s Foot Beverage are among the more than 50 local restaurants and craft beverage and food companies participating in the 11th annual Taste of Asheville on Thursday, Nov. 21. The yearly gathering offers guests a chance to sample a variety of small plates and drinks. The evening also features live music. General admission is $75; VIP tickets are $100 and include early entry.

Taste of Asheville runs 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Venue, 21 N. Market St. For tickets, visit avl.mx/6ot.

Southern Storytellers Supper Series

Folkmoot will host its latest installment of the Southern Storytellers Supper Series on Thursday, Nov. 21. Author Courtney Lix will share stories from her 2016 book, No Place for the Weary Kind: Women of the Smokies. Menu highlights include roast pork with Dijon mustard and thyme gravy, creamed cabbage and pumpkin sugar cookies with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Tickets are $18.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Ave., Waynesville. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/6p2 or call 828-452-2997.

Double D’s celebrates 20 years

On Friday, Nov. 22, Double D’s Coffee & Desserts will celebrate 20 years of service at 41 Biltmore Ave. The celebration will feature hourly prize drawings, kids face painting 3-6 p.m. and random giveaways throughout the day. In 1999, Greg Bounds drove the 1963 Bristol Lodekka double-decker bus to Asheville. Since then, the business has changed hands a few times with Jeff and Karen Lazzaro purchasing Double D’s in 2009. The couple will celebrate their 10th year as owners during the 20th anniversary festivity.

The celebration runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Double D’s Coffee and Desserts, 41 Biltmore Ave. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6p3.

Tasty Edible + Medicinal Mushrooms

Ethnobiologist Marc Williams will host the Tasty Edible + Medicinal Mushrooms workshop on Sunday, Nov. 24. According to the class description, participants will learn “how to incorporate our fungal allies into tasty therapeutic preparations fit for both the table and the medicine chest.” Examples include decoction, chai, tincture and jerky. Samples will be available at the event. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

The class runs 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Villagers, 278 Haywood Road. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/6p4.

Spicewalla tops Oprah’s 2019 list

With the holidays approaching, O, The Oprah Magazine released Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things of 2019, and Spicewalla, an Asheville spice company owned by Meherwan Irani of Chai Pani fame, made the list with the company’s Kitchen Essentials 18 Pack of herbs and spices.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/6p5.

The Döner closes its West Asheville location

The Döner – German Street Food, recently announced the closing of its West Asheville location inside UpCountry Brewing. The restaurant opened in July. According to Mitchell Marecki, The Döner’s owner, the eatery plans to expand its menu offerings at its original location inside the Asheville Mall.

The Döner is at 3 Tunnel Road. For more information, visit avl.mx/6p6.