What’s new in food: The Pot Stirred prepares for grand opening

Local entrepreneur Taylon Breeden describes herself as a pot stirrer — both literally and figuratively — on account of her company Simply Extract, a hemp extraction lab, as well as her continued advocacy work on behalf of North Carolina hemp farmers.

Later this month, Breeden will celebrate the launch of her newest business, a CBD cafe fittingly named The Pot Stirred. Situated inside Carolina Hemp Co.’s downtown location, the grand opening is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.

The cafe will include beverages infused with CBD and mushrooms — categorized as Buzzed Brews and Herbal Potions. Additionally, The Pot Stirred will feature a rotating menu of CBD and delta-8 doughnuts made by Stay Glazed Donuts.

“I am all about normalizing plant medicine,” Breeden explains. Edibles, she continues, are often a less intimidating way to safely introduce such products to curious consumers. “It’s less scary for some people than putting a tincture under the tongue,” she adds.

Along with sharing a space with Carolina Hemp Co., The Pot Stirred will also coexist with Breeden’s other business, Simply Extract, which is in the back of the building. Though closed off to the public, the lab’s large windows give shoppers the chance to watch Breeden in action as she makes all of Carolina Hemp Co.’s products.

Her active role as a producer and advocate for the industry began a decade ago after discovering that CBD oil relieved her stomach pains caused by Crohn’s disease. She has since served as executive director of the Asheville NORML, which in 2017 launched the #YESNCCANNABIS campaign to legalize cannabis in the state.

Her advocacy continues within The Pot Stirred, which she points out is 100% local, woman- and LGBTQ+-owned. “We are donating 10% of all our profits to the Last Prisoner Project, an organization that helps get cannabis prisoners released and their records expunged so that can reintegrate to society.”

The Pot Stirred is at 57 Haywood St. For more information, visit avl.mx/b5o.

Havva kava

Before relocating to Asheville in October, Beth Fisher worked at a kava bar in southwest Florida. This month, Fisher, along with her business partner and dad, Chris, will open Elevated Kava Lounge on the second floor at 747 Haywood Road in West Asheville. The roughly 1,800-square-foot space will include a bar and a lounge furnished with sofas.

Kava, for readers unfamiliar with the product, is a whole plant from the South Pacific islands; the roots are ground into a powder, brewed like tea, then strained. Consuming it, Beth explains, “produces a similar effect as alcohol — like decreased anxiety and increased sociability — but it doesn’t have the same cognitive effects of alcohol. It gives you a slight buzz but doesn’t get you drunk, or make you feel bad the next day.”

In addition to the mixed drinks, Elevated Kava will carry canned kava and CBD beverages. Beth says the business intends to be open seven days a week from noon-10 p.m.

For more information, including Elevated Kava Lounge’s opening date, visit avl.mx/b5p.

Have a heart

Several Valentine-themed events are hoping to be swiped right this weekend.

Hi-Wire Brewing has two opportunities on tap. The Lonely Hearts Club will meet Friday, Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m., at the River Arts District Beer Garden, 284 Lyman St., for fun and games presented by the Asheville Sports and Social Club, avl.mx/b67; for the love hurts crowd, the popular Cupid Is Stupid Car Smashing event will also be staged at the Biltmore Village location, on Sunday Feb. 13, 1-4 p.m., avl.mx/b68.

Fur parents can bring their fur babies to Ginger’s Revenge’s Furr-Ever Love Valentine weekend event. The two-day charity photo event includes photos by Lindsey Koehler . Donations are suggested at $10 for a digital file with $5 extra per print. Proceeds will benefit the Asheville Humane Society, which will be on-site to talk about adoption and volunteer opportunities. Sign up at the event, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 12, 2-8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13, 2-7 p.m., at 829 Riverside Drive. Learn more at avl.mx/b5r.

Franny's Farmacy hosts its first event in its new South Slope location, 231 Biltmore Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m. with Nonna's New World Gnocchi Dinner Theater, a four-course interactive presentation starring Summer Minerva as Nonna. The dinner will showcase selections from Franny's Farm Food line, with mocktails, chakra teas and Canna Café coffee. Tickets are $85 per person or $150 per couple and can be purchased at avl.mx/b5s.

If Spanish is your love language, La Bodega by Cúrate is offering a Valentine's dinner pickup for two with finishing instructions. Highlights from the six-course menu includes ribeye, truffle soup, chocolate tart with pine nuts and sparkling Spanish wine. The feast is $150. Pickup is Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, at La Bodega, 32 S. Lexington Ave. To order, visit avl.mx/b5u.

Shell game

Jettie Rae’s Oyster House and Catawba Brewing Co. are hosting an oyster roast on Sunday, Feb. 20, to benefit Our VOICE, a crisis intervention and prevention agency serving survivors of sexual violence in Buncombe Country. Two seatings of 75 people each take place, 1-3:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. at Catawba’s South Slope taproom, 32 Banks Ave. The $75-per-person ticket includes roasted oysters, two tokens for beer or wine and live music. Half of all ticket sales go to Our VOICE. For more information and tickets, visit avl.mx/b5w.

How Now Chow Chow?

Are you a cook, baker, maker, speaker, farmer or producer interested in participating in the Summer of Chow Chow 2022? Organizers invite you to complete a call-for-interest survey by Tuesday, Feb. 15, to be considered for the event, which will take place over three weekends this summer. Find the form at avl.mx/b5x.

All the dirt

Bountiful Cities Community Garden Network will host a free compost workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2-5 p.m., at Pearson Garden, 408 Pearson Drive. Presented by Lynx Bergdahl, the event will focus on creating an aerated compost system. For more information and to register, visit avl.mx/b5v.