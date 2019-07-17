Asheville Home Style
Volume
25/ Issue
52
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Aaron Wilson
Xpress explores the eclectic range of housing styles, décor and other ele- ments that stamp our abodes as unique. We also dive into Swedish death clean- ing, how residents are making their yards hospitable to wildlife and the story of a town that never was. On the cover: A recent home designed by Asheville’s Wilson Architects.
arts
Fashion Bath plays an album release show at Fleetwood’sThe creative team of Kevin Boggs and Max Murray reflect on their rock band's terrifically cohesive "Domestic Bliss."
Smart Bets: Casey BalshamThe New York City-based stand-up performs at LaZoom Room on July 19 and 20.
Smart Bets: Folkmoot International FestivalThe 36th annual celebration of dance, music and culture from around the world runs July 18-28 across Western North Carolina.
Michael Franti & Spearhead stage a benefit for MountainTrue and French Broad RiverkeeperUltimately, Franti chooses to lend his name and support to efforts backed by passion: “At the end of the day, it’s just [about] finding people who are passionate about the…
Smart Bets: Craft Fair of the Southern HighlandsThe 72nd annual fair returns to the U.S. Cellular Center, July 18-21.
Theater review: ‘Robin Hood: Quest for Justice’ by Montford Park PlayersOutdoor theater remains the best way to experience the Robin Hood stories, and the amphitheater’s setting, full of the sounds of nature, adds to the overall enjoyment of the play.
food
Small bites: Pepperpalooza features treats with heatPeppers take center stage for the inaugural Pepperpalooza, hosted by the West Asheville Tailgate Market. Also: Lookout Brewing Co. throws its annual wild game potluck; The Red Rocker Inn hosts…
living
Carolina Flowers and Josh Copus Pottery host joint open houseThe two-day event will offer guided, educational tours of the flower fields, pottery studio and wood-fired kiln along with other activities.