Breast is Best: WNC celebrates breastfeeding Aug. 1-7
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Maggie Shackelford
Public health experts and elected leaders agree: Breastfeeding through the first year of life provides a range of health benefits for babies and mothers. But does a stigma against nursing in public persist in Asheville and Buncombe County?
arts
Marcus ‘Mook’ Cunningham excels in hip-hop and pro wrestlingThe local multifaceted entertainer's next pro wrestling match takes place Aug. 3 at the Fairview Community Center.
The Cardboard Sea premieres a searching (and comedic) showThe play stars Cardboard Sea company members Kristi DeVille and Kirstin Daniel, with newcomers Stevie Alverson, Sam Yoffee and Travis Lowe, and there’s original music by Ryan Anderson of local…
Smart Bets: Village Art & Craft FairThe 47th annual showcase returns to Biltmore Village on Aug. 3-4.
Theater review: ‘The Miracle Worker’ at SARTThe importance of the deaf and blind culture is kept in the limelight with The Miracle Worker, and this moving and unexpectedly funny production deserves to be a hit for…
Smart Bets: John Cage’s ‘Sonatas and Interludes’Amy Williams performs Cage's “prepared piano masterwork” on Aug. 1 at BMCM+AC.
food
Small bites: MG Road bids adieuMG Road will close on Aug. 3. Owner Meherwan Irani plans to use the space as a downstairs lobby bar for his restaurant, Chai Pani. Also: Asheville Tea Co. and…
movies
Screen Scene: Local film news**UPDATE: Llama appearance postponed, movie will take place as scheduled.** Asheville Brewing hosts a party with llamas and a llama-starring film, while Silent Sundays return to the Grail.
news
Middle schoolers research city’s African American past, presentStudents participating in the Middle School Magic program at Asheville Middle School presented the results of their three-week exploration of the city's African American history on July 25.
Local historians uncover Asheville’s hidden pastOn Wednesday, July 31, the North Carolina Room will host the official launch party, celebrating the publication of Hidden History of Asheville.
New playground to be named after slain 12-year-old Derrick Lee Jr.Asheville City Council member Vijay Kapoor announced the naming of the playground, which will be built as a part of the Asheville Housing Authority’s renovation of Lee Walker Heights. Lee…
Asheville City Council plans affordable housing, hotel moratorium discussionsOn Friday, Sept. 6, said Council member Julie Mayfield, the city will hold an affordable housing work session to explore options such as tiny homes and housing voucher acceptance for…
Buncombe sheriff launches listening sessions in Black MountainAt the Black Mountain Public Library on July 23, Sheriff Quentin Miller spoke to roughly 35 people in the first of five planned listening sessions meant to build relationships with…