Devoted: Local group saves senior cats
Volume
30/ Issue
42
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Courtesy of Laps and Naps
Since its launch in 2020, Laps and Naps has worked to find new homes for senior cats. More recently, the nonprofit purchased 5 1/2 acres to expand its mission.
arts
Around town: ABSFest turns 15ABSFest celebrates 15 years, Womansong unveils spring concert, Dirty Logic performs benefit concert at Salvage Station and more!
food
What’s new in food: Wine & Roses bar opens at Zelda Dearest hotelA new bar is now open to the public at the downtown boutique hotel. Also in local food news: French Farmhouse Dinners with Susi Seguret, AVL Food Series' Wing Wonderland,…
news
Why I volunteer: Keeping trails in shapeStefan Israel is a volunteer with Rock Crushers, which maintains hiking trails, particularly in the Gerton-Lake Lure area.
Why I volunteer: Creating a safe place for individuals to address their social service needsDavid S. Leader, a volunteer at Jewish Family Services of Western North Carolina, discusses the organization's clinical and social support services.
County considers raising taxes to balance budgetLess than two weeks before County Manager Avril Pinder must present a balanced budget to commissioners on Tuesday, May 21, the county has a $13.9 million funding gap in its…
County reviews preliminary plans for former Asheville Primary SchoolFor the last year, officials with both Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County have debated what to do with the centrally located, ACS-owned facility on the corner of Haywood Road…