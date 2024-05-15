Devoted: Local group saves senior cats

May 15, 2024

Since its launch in 2020, Laps and Naps has worked to find new homes for senior cats. More recently, the nonprofit purchased 5 1/2 acres to expand its mission.

arts

  • Around town: ABSFest turns 15

    -by Oby Arnold
    ABSFest celebrates 15 years, Womansong unveils spring concert, Dirty Logic performs benefit concert at Salvage Station and more!

food

news