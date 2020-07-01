Go Exploring: Rails, trail and tunnels of the Swannanoa Gap
Volume
26/ Issue
49
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Cindy Kunst
Historian and UNC Asheville professor Daniel Pierce shares some of his favorite views, trails and history from the Swannanoa Gap, a primary point of entry into Western North Carolina.
arts
The Mothlight closes after seven years of innovative programmingAmanda and Jon Hency reflect on their difficult decision, standout moments and their next chapter.
news
Community blasts proposed APD division“We’ve taken to the streets to tell you what we need,” said North Asheville resident Katie Hudson. “It smacks of irony and disrespect to come forward with a proposal that…
BCTDA seeks ‘responsible travelers’ in new adsDuring a June 24 meeting, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority board heard a presentation from marketing firm 360i about a new advertising campaign, scheduled to start in July, designed…
Asheville City Council adopts interim budgetAsheville City Council approved interim budget appropriations for July — including over $2.4 million to the Asheville Police Department — as commenters flooded the phone lines at the June 23…
Cawthorn takes Republican nomination for NC-11 seatHenderson County real estate investor Madison Cawthorn took nearly 66% of the vote in a June 23 second primary against Madison County real estate agent Lynda Bennett, thereby securing the…