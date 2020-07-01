Go Exploring: Rails, trail and tunnels of the Swannanoa Gap

July 1, 2020

Historian and UNC Asheville professor Daniel Pierce shares some of his favorite views, trails and history from the Swannanoa Gap, a primary point of entry into Western North Carolina.

  • Community blasts proposed APD division

    -by Daniel Walton
    “We’ve taken to the streets to tell you what we need,” said North Asheville resident Katie Hudson. “It smacks of irony and disrespect to come forward with a proposal that…

  • BCTDA seeks ‘responsible travelers’ in new ads

    -by Daniel Walton
    During a June 24 meeting, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority board heard a presentation from marketing firm 360i about a new advertising campaign, scheduled to start in July, designed…

  • Asheville City Council adopts interim budget

    -by Molly Horak
    Asheville City Council approved interim budget appropriations for July — including over $2.4 million to the Asheville Police Department — as commenters flooded the phone lines at the June 23…

  • Cawthorn takes Republican nomination for NC-11 seat

    -by Daniel Walton
    Henderson County real estate investor Madison Cawthorn took nearly 66% of the vote in a June 23 second primary against Madison County real estate agent Lynda Bennett, thereby securing the…