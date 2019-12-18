In the moment: WNC gets spiritual
Volume 26
Issue 21
21
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
For our annual In the Spirit issue, Xpress takes at look at spirituality from several angles — from Ashevilleans who seek religion without a deity to mindful strategies for coping with political upheaval to how local music ministries soundtrack the worship experience and more.
arts
Smart Bets: Jamie Laval’s Celtic ChristmasThe holiday tradition returns to Asheville Community Theatre on Dec. 28.
Russ Wilson hosts annual Christmas show and releases career retrospective album“We've got a few new arrangements that we're bringing in, but we're going to play all the old favorites,” Wilson says. “Wendy [Jones] has a big band arrangement of ‘White…
Smart Bets: Elves in the PianoPianist David Troy Francis, cellist Franklin Keel and singer Carol Duermit perform a Christmas program at White Horse Black Mountain on Dec. 22.
Smart Bets: PrettyPrettyThe Asheville alt-pop duo's monthlong Fleetwood's residency continues Dec. 20 and 27.
Smart Bets: Giri and Uma PetersThe youthful brother-sister old-time duo opens for Pretty Little Goat on Dec. 20 at Isis.
food
Small bites: Home for the Holidays Fundraiser returnsSeveral local restaurants and breweries are participating in the eighth annual Home for the Holidays Fundraiser. Also: Southern Appalachian Brewery hosts Gospel Brunch with Redneck Mimosa; The Cut Cocktail Lounge…
Human rights activists protest New Belgium’s pending saleNew Belgium's potential future parent company Kirin has business ties with a military-run conglomerate that’s been linked with genocide in Myanmar.
Carolina Beer Guy: DSSOLVR brewery joins the Asheville sceneThe 40th brewery in Buncombe County has its grand opening Dec. 13.
movies
Screen Scene: Local film newsBong Joon-ho’s "Parasite" wins top honors from the Southeastern Film Critics Association.
news
Need or ‘invasion’? Crossroads debate continued to Jan. 23After hearing roughly seven hours of testimony on Dec. 11, the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment continued its deliberations on the approval of Crossroads West Asheville until Thursday, Jan. 23.…
South Slope development approved despite traffic concernsDowntown traffic is about to get a lot worse, according to Asheville City Council member Sheneika Smith. “Because this project is so massive and we’ve already accommodated for almost 1,000…