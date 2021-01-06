Invasion! The Humor Issue
Volume
27/ Issue
22
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Brent Brown
It's finally the new year, but we can't resist taking a few last jabs at the old one in our annual Humor Issue. From a wry look at dating in Asheville during the pandemic to 100% fake news predictions for WNC, we've got humor and satire galore to start your year off with a chuckle.
arts
Dave Desmelik ruminates upon the months with “The Calendar Album”With time on his hands, songwriter Dave Desmelik decided to complete a long-shelved project that focuses on the 12 months of the year — but not necessarily 2020.
food
New year brings new restrictions on indoor dining capacityLocal restaurant owners face increasing challenges and difficult decisions as Buncombe County lowers dining room capacity to 30%.
news
News in brief: Dogwood Health Trust releases annual report, new jobs come to FletcherThe foundation approved roughly $47 million in grants throughout the year, including over $3 million for personal protective equipment, $5 million to address substance use disorder, $3.7 million for racial…