Jest of WNC 2018: The Humor Issue
Volume
25/ Issue
24
Cover Photography Credit:Brent Brown
Western North Carolina was a wild and woolly place to be in 2018 — at least according to our local bears and assorted hometown celebrities. See whether you can tell fact from fiction in Xpress’ annual humor issue. (Hint: Check out the ‘Fake News’ icons if you’re feeling a bit unsure). Read on for all the shocking details!
arts
Smart Bets: Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night CelebrationThe annual kickoff to Mardi Gras season takes place Jan. 5 at Club 11 On Grove.
Smart Bets: April B. & The CoolThe local funk/soul/hip-hop band plays Highland Brewing Co. on Jan. 5.
food
Small bites: Will cycle for food justiceGabriel Whitlock is raising funds and awareness for The Lord's Acre, one mile at a time. Also: Green tea class and tasting; Asheville Wine Focus Group; and Monk’s Flask.
news
Asheville residents clamor for noise ordinance changesAssistant City Attorney John Maddux, who serves as the city staff liaison to the Noise Ordinance Appeals Board, admitted that he currently had no good solution to the problem of…