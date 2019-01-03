(SATIRE) Xpressers’ almanac: Predictions for the coming year

Top five names for 2019 Asheville babies

Top 10 coming accomplishments for local government in 2019

Asheville City Council finally just gives up and hands reins of power over to the TDA.

Town of Biltmore Forest greatly expands its influence in county government by allowing trees to vote.

After a “Sesame Street” marathon viewing session, Asheville planning staff concludes that subsidized garbage cans are the solution to affordable housing.

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners repays the A-B Tech bond money in one day after a really, really big bake sale.

State Rep. Chuck McGrady almost steals Asheville’s water — and he would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling kids and their mangy mutt!

Asheville Redefines Transit avoids all bus fires by replacing engines with cutting-edge pubcycle technology.

A mad N.C. DOT scientist develops a time machine and uses it to bring the completed I-26 Connector plan back to 1989. Project still isn’t completed as of 2019 due to neverending public comment.

After over a year and $500,000, Asheville city bike share study reaches conclusion that you can only really fit one guy on a bike at a time, two if it has those cool pegs on the back.

Top 15 local phenomena to expect in 2019

Daoist Traditions College of Chinese Medical Arts outbids HCA, buying Mission Health out from under them. The new acupuncture-based treatment regimen sticks it to the competition; the herbal treatments pave the way for medical marijuana; and a companywide vow of silence makes noise complaints a thing of the past.

The French Broad and local air quality continue to get cleaner, but the inside of your car and home get dirtier and dirtier, cluttered with all the stuff you would have dumped if you weren’t so worried about your environmental impact.

The cut separating Beaucatcher Mountain and Town Mountain is connected via a new wildlife bridge to allow the bears in North Asheville access to the much tastier garbage in South Asheville.

Duke Energy begins charging residents for daily sun usage. Farmers and gardeners will be billed according to their plants’ consumption. Winter rates will increase due to decreased supply.

In response to recent outbreaks among unvaccinated students, local schools institute a HAZMAT school uniform dress code.

Asheville water system delivers milk directly to consumers’ homes before winter storms — still working on bread and eggs.

N.C. DOT doctors begin treating road dieters for road anorexia and road bulimia.

A new gang — the Thomas Wolfepack — accosts tourists with cuttingly specific personal characterizations.

Perfume buskers break sensory boundaries through smell-based performance art.

Area percussionists conduct short-lived experiment with drum dodecagon before reverting to circles.

The next wave of Vance Monument vandalism focuses on rounding the obelisk’s edges to create “Cesspool of Sin” stripper pole.

Biltmore Estate offers affordable housing to residents in exchange for indentured servitude. Again.

The Pubcycle goes head-to-head with competitor Gothcycle. The newly introduced mobile venue offers crushed-velvet seating, blood orange martinis, a Joy Division Spotify playlist and the option to not pedal anything while ruminating about the pointlessness of all existence.

Asheville decriminalizes marijuana and turns Good Vibes tower into giant bong it was always destined to be.