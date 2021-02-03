The Long Haul: Some COVID sufferers aren’t getting better
As the pandemic wears on, the plight of so-called COVID-19 long-haulers has come to light. In Part 2 of our special Wellness-themed issue, three WNC residents share stories of how the disease has affected their health — and what they've been doing to cope. On the cover: Asheville resident Ashley M., who continues to struggle with COVID-19 symptoms.
food
What’s new in food: Your Place plus empanadas, pizza and nonprofitsA new concept takes over Foothills Butcher Bar West, plus empanadas, a new pizzeria and nonprofit news.
news
As housing costs skyrocket, Council reviews affordable housing projectsUpcoming projects include initial steps to expand Deaverview Apartments into a "purpose-built" community and an 80-unit apartment complex for people experiencing chronic homelessness.
Facilities plan could shift how Buncombe deals with publicOf Buncombe County’s roughly 1,600 employees, 465 are currently working remotely, and 283 have said they would continue to do so indefinitely if allowed. If those employees remained remote, the…
TDA will not support additional COVID-19 relief from room tax revenues“I think we’re failing our community if we don’t get that $3 million out there,” said Andrew Celwyn, a member of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority board and owner…
Cawthorn talks business recovery, COVID-19 reliefAt a Jan. 29 meeting of the Council of Independent Business Owners, Cawthorn told attendees that his goal is to divert as much federal spending to the region as possible…
Council considers asking state for elected school boardIf Asheville City Council wants to bring any legislation before the state General Assembly this year — including the creation of an elected board for Asheville City Schools or changes…