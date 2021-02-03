The Long Haul: Some COVID sufferers aren’t getting better

Volume
27
/ Issue
27
February 3, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
As the pandemic wears on, the plight of so-called COVID-19 long-haulers has come to light. In Part 2 of our special Wellness-themed issue, three WNC residents share stories of how the disease has affected their health — and what they've been doing to cope. On the cover: Asheville resident Ashley M., who continues to struggle with COVID-19 symptoms.

