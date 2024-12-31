Smart Bets: Serenity Sound Bath

Sssssh. The past year was loud and chaotic, so sound practitioner Kristin Hillegas invites the community to start 2025 immersed in the healing vibrations of a New Year Serenity Sound Bath on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Center for Spiritual Living (CSL). A sound bath is intended to cleanse the soul, restore balance, offer peace and tranquility and stimulate healing. Hillegas has been in the healing arts for 25 years. While playing crystal bowls at Sunday church services, she was inspired to pursue the study of vibrational sound healing, an ancient meditative practice that uses a variety of instruments tuned at specific frequencies for healing the body and mind. The one-hour full-body sound and vibrational experience takes place 1:15-2:15 p.m. in the CSL’s educational building. Guests lie on the floor for the event; attendees should bring a yoga mat, pillow and blanket and wear warm, comfortable and flexible clothing. Doors will open for entry at 1 p.m. and close promptly at 1:15 p.m. to begin the event. The service is offered on a love-offering basis, with a suggested value of $25. avl.mx/eed Photo of Hillegas courtesy of Hillegas

