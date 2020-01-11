Acoustic Asheville: Alan Barnosky

With his deft skills flatpicking a guitar, Alan Barnosky is on the rise in the bluegrass community. He gained notice with 2017’s Old Freight and is set to release his sophomore record on Friday, Jan. 17. That project, Lonesome Road, was recorded over the past year and the Durham-based singer is hoping to get a foothold in Asheville with its release.

Barnosky will be celebrating the new record with a show at The Nightlight in Chapel Hill on Jan. 25, but keep an eye out for a local show in the very near future. The musician recently stopped through town to give an exclusive three-song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Lonesome Road”

“I’m Caving In”

“Might Be A Call”