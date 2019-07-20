Acoustic Asheville: George Trouble

George Terry McDonald is as skilled with a guitar as he is with a paint brush, and he’s been a staple of the local art scene for the last two decades.

McDonald has been making music for many years under the George Trouble moniker and recently released Plow, his first solo record. Those 15 songs span from rock to Americana with a sprinkling of the quirky flair that gives it a much more original feel.

You can catch McDonald at the Haywood Country Club in West Asheville on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., as part of the Sunday Night Roundup series. In advance of that show, he gave a four-song performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Unskilled Labor”

“Somethin’s Missing”

Out of My Hands”

“Deeper Than That”