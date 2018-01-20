Acoustic Asheville: Hustle Souls

Hustle Souls has come to the fore, through two years of extensive touring, as a powerhouse soul band. The musicians play with unbridled energy and produce a catchy sound that feels vintage.

The band spent some time at Echo Mountain in October with producer Eric “Mixerman” Sarafin and will be releasing Color on Thursday, Feb. 2. There will be a special album release show at Ellington Underground at 9 p.m. that night.

Ahead of that show, the band played a stripped-down, four-song set at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“When It’s Real”

“Footprint”

“They’re Always About You”

“Make Believe”