Acoustic Asheville: Jane Kramer (Asheville Barnaroo edition)

Acoustic Asheville is featuring artists on the bill for Asheville Barnaroo all this month, and the latest of those is local songstress Jane Kramer.

With a vocal styling that falls between sultry and ethereal, it’s not hard to take notice of Kramer’s singing. Her songwriting style is deeply rooted in her love of the mountains and its stories. Her two studio albums were met with rave reviews and a third is slated for release this winter.

Catch Kramer at Asheville Barnaroo on Friday, Sept. 28. In advance, she shares a preview with two new songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Valley of the Bones”

“Singin’s Enough”