Acoustic Asheville: Pronounced Heroes

Pronounced Heroes are about to release their debut record, Songs For No One. The collection of eight original songs were written by guitar player and singer Troy Crossley and also feature vocals and violin from Kate Bryant. Joining the musicians onstage, for their release show at Ginger’s Revenge, on Saturday, Sept. 14, will be Evan Scott.

Ahead of that event, the band gave an exclusive duo performance featuring both Crossley and Bryant.

“Lonesome Mountain”

“Whiskey and Cigarettes”

“Love Me Today”

“Hillsborough”