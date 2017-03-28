Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 28-April 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Bruisin’ Ales will release the first beer in its commemorative Golden Gloves 2017 Series on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. Brewed to celebrate the award-winning beer store’s 10th anniversary, the Golden Gloves 2017 Series consists of four beers brewed by local breweries referencing styles or specific beers that have been popular over the course of the stores’s existence. The first Golden Gloves beer, Je Ne Sais Quad, is a 12.1 percent ABV Belgian-style quadrupel brewed by Pisgah Brewing Co. and aged in Biltmore wine barrels for nine months. Je Ne Said Quad will be for sale at Bruisin’ Ales as well as on its web store in 750-milliliter bottles and will also be available on draft at Pisgah Brewing Co.’s taproom.

Small-batch beers

Burial Beer Co. releases two small-batch offerings this week. On Monday, March 27, Pantalones Flacos Temporada Lima con Sal makes its debut. Brewed to celebrate the grand opening of Salud Cerveceria in Charlotte, this 7 percent ABV blonde brew starts with Carolina 6-Row Barley and Seashore Rye from Riverbend Malt, lime peel and sea salt in the kettle, and is fermented with a mixed culture of brettanomyces and lactobacillus. Then 100 pounds of limes were fire-roasted in the wood ovens at Cucina 24 and added in secondary fermentation. After several weeks, a third fermentation was initiated with the addition of agave sugar. On Tuesday, March 28, A World of Obstacles Overcome will be introduced. This Pale Ale is brewed with pilsner, white wheat and flaked barley then hopped with Huell Melon, Idaho 7, Ella and El Dorado.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Peach Grisette (4.9 percent ABV) on Thursday, March 30, at all of its tasting rooms. The beer was brewed with French saison yeast and peaches were added in secondary fermentation .

Special events