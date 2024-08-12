Several downtown roads will temporarily close for Donald Trump campaign event, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13

Press release from the City of Asheville:

To ensure the safety and security of all individuals attending the Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 campaign event at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium within the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville, the following roads will be closed and services impacted as early as tomorrow, Aug. 13.

Road closures beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m.

Haywood Street from Battery Park Ave. to O’Henry Ave.

Page Avenue from Haywood St. to Battle Square

Walnut Street from Haywood St. to Rankin Ave.

Hiawassee Street from Flint St. to N. Lexington Ave.

Flint Street from Haywood St. to Cherry St.

Vanderbilt Place

All roads are anticipated to reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 14 around 10 p.m. A map of road closures can be viewed here.

Parking availability downtown

All City-owned parking garages will be open throughout the event. Please note the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville garage will be open with entry and exit access only from Rankin Ave. Additionally, the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville garage, Rankin garage and Wall Street garage will be initiating event parking rates on Wednesday, Aug. 14 beginning at 8 a.m.

The following on-street parking locations will be closed beginning the evening of Aug. 12:

Haywood St. between Battery Park and Page Ave.

Page Ave. between Haywood St. and Battle Square

Hiawassee St.

Vanderbilt Place

W. Walnut St.

Vehicles remaining in these closed parking spaces after 9 a.m on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Routes N3 and N4 will be detoured Tuesday, Aug. 13 5:00 a.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 14 at midnight. The following stops will be missed: 881, 974, 973,975, 963, 787. Check alerts from Iride and ridetheart.com.

Sanitation serviced moved to Tuesday, Aug. 13

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Wednesday Aug. 14. All community members and businesses are asked to place your bins out by Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Sanitation trucks will collect trash and recycling between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On-going project impacts

The night closures of Patton Ave. previously scheduled for the Carter Ann Patton Stormwater project have been postponed to Monday, Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 20.

As with all events at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, public safety will be a top priority for all people engaged with the event. The Emergency Operations Center has been activated to provide the best communication and coordination in and around the event. Extensive public safety preparation and planning has taken place between local, state and federal agencies and coordination will continue through the end of the event.

We encourage our community to treat each other with respect. Adherence to all applicable laws and regulations will support individuals’ rights to safely practice their right to free speech. The City will be providing updates at this link.

