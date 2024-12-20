Year in Review: Drake Fowler on taking over The N.C. Arboretum and leading the organization through a natural disaster

In August, Drake Fowler took over as The N.C. Arboretum’s new executive director. Fowler previously served as the organization’s chief financial officer and deputy executive director.

Xpress caught up with Fowler to discuss his new leadership role and the impact Helene had on the arboretum.

Xpress: You were named as The N.C. Arboretum’s new executive director in April of this year, with your official start date Aug. 1. Soon thereafter, Helene ripped through our region. How did the storm impact your organization and your vision for the arboretum this year?

Fowler: While the storm has upended almost every part of our organization, our focus has not changed, and we have only seen the need for a peaceful connection with nature increase during this crisis. As a landscape architect, I strongly believe that connection is foundational to the human experience, and the arboretum continues to focus on creatively fostering that connection.

The Southern Appalachian mountains are some of North Carolina’s and our region’s most valuable assets. I did not expect to be faced with over 10,000 trees down on our property within the first 60 days of my tenure. But with the tireless efforts of our staff and with help from outside organizations, we were able to reopen parts of the arboretum to guests, and our guests have responded positively by coming here to be out in nature. I speak for our leadership and staff when I say I believe our organization can play a pivotal role in our economic, environmental and public health recovery.

Prior to Helene, what was the highlight of the year in your new position?

The highlight of my year was properly sending off our founding executive director, George Briggs. George served us for 37 years and, as my mentor for the past 20 years, taught me how to lead with compassion and integrity. I am glad we could honor him several months before the hurricane. I now find myself drawing heavily from the lessons I have learned from George in this time.

What was the most memorable interaction you had at the arboretum this year, and what made it memorable?

There have been a lot of memorable moments. We had our board meeting two weeks after the storm. Our board came from out of town or came to us from their homes, without power and water. In that meeting, there was not a dry eye; our board showed us unfailing support through this crisis.

I hosted my first visit from the UNC System president, Peter Hans. He toured the property and met with staff while I drove him around in a side-by-side ATV vehicle. He showed us all a lot of compassion. We went over some rough roads, but at the end of the day, I was happy that I did not buck him out of the ATV.

Both Chancellors Kim van Noort of UNC Asheville and Kelli Brown of Western Carolina University personally reached out to help me as a new leader, and I might add both sent support to help us.

Our staff has been working seven days a week to get the property back online and to get Winter Lights to shine for our community.

Last but certainly not least, our members and donors have only cheered us on and sent donations that were dearly needed. I am surrounded by great leaders, staff and supporters, and I will never forget the role that they all played in my first 60 days as executive director of The N.C. Arboretum, a place that I personally love.