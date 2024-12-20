Western North Carolina mayors reflect on tumultuous 2024

When Xpress asked local mayors to participate in our 2024 Year in Review, Canton’s Zeb Smathers had perhaps the best reaction.

“I mean, it’s been a pretty boring year,” he joked. “Do we really have anything to review?”

That sums up 2024 in Western North Carolina pretty well: If you didn’t find a way to laugh through the trauma, you might have ended up crying.

Tropical Storm Helene tore through the region on Sept. 27, causing severe flooding, killing more than 100 people and destroying homes, businesses, farms, parks and more. For small WNC towns and cities, the storm’s aftermath will be felt for years to come. Government officials are facing massive cleanup and rebuilding costs and will have to address issues with housing, mental health, struggling businesses and more.

Even before the storm hit, it was an eventful year. In June, Canton got word that Spirtas Worldwide, a Missouri company that redevelops closed industrial sites, was planning to buy the site of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill. The mill closed in 2023 after 115 years of being the biggest employer in the Haywood County town.

The fate of the deal is up in the air post-Helene, but Smathers is optimistic it will get done soon.

Woodfin, meanwhile, began work on the $4.8 million Taylor’s Wave, an artificial whitewater river wave that will be a key component of the town’s ambitious $34 million Greenway & Blueway project. The under-construction project was not severely damaged by Helene, but work has been delayed as officials assess whether the storm reconfigured the shape of the riverbed.

For this month’s Around the Region feature, we asked mayors to weigh in on Helene and other issues that shaped 2024 — and to take a look ahead to 2025.

Aside from Tropical Storm Helene, what was the most significant thing to happen to your town in 2024?

“Fletcher has been fortunate to have a strong industrial base that provides high-paying jobs for people across our region. This year, that base expanded as existing industries grew, and we welcomed new businesses. A notable addition is Tageos, a French manufacturer that chose Fletcher as its U.S. headquarters. Tageos represents a $35 million investment and has created numerous high-paying jobs.” — Preston Blakely, Fletcher mayor

“Major accomplishments in 2024 involved infrastructure upgrades that are key to the city’s growth. A new wastewater treatment plant is being designed to support both residential and commercial growth. Upgrades are being installed at the water treatment plant, replacing 25-year-old systems. A new stormwater system was installed downtown. Although invisible to most residents, these are critical systems that are essential to the survival and growth of Brevard.” — Maureen Copelof, Brevard mayor

“Obtaining the funding for the Woodfin Greenway & Blueway. It is an enormous project, and assembling the funding from numerous sources was a herculean effort.” — Jim McAllister, Woodfin mayor

“The most significant event has been to continue to navigate the aftermath of the 2023 closure of Evergreen Packaging [paper mill]. The future of the mill properties will shape Canton’s path forward — economically, culturally and environmentally. I firmly believe the mill site must be transformed into a dynamic economic driver. In a post-Helene world, this redevelopment is not just an opportunity but a necessity to ignite long-term recovery and growth for all of WNC.” — Zeb Smathers, Canton mayor

Who made the biggest impact on your community in 2024?

“The biggest impact was made by the community coming together to help one another after the hurricane. There was an outpouring of love, of generosity, of sacrifice and of partnership that started immediately after the hurricane and continues to this day. Our shared experience of this disaster brought our community closer and has made us realize that although we may have differences, we share a common bond of humanity that transcends all differences.” — Copelof

“The unwavering ‘grit and grace’ of our citizens stands as the defining force in 2024. Time and again, our people have faced crises and setbacks with remarkable resilience and resolve. Their iron will to endure, rebuild and believe in brighter days inspires me daily. These men, women and families are the heart of our recovery and the reason I know our best days are yet to come for Canton and WNC.” — Smathers

“In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene, before government, nonprofits or other organizations could respond, it was our neighbors who stepped up. It wasn’t the work of one individual but our community as a whole that made the biggest impact. I witnessed neighbors cooking for one another, clearing roads and going the extra mile to ensure everyone was cared for. Our community’s unity and compassion during this crisis truly exemplify the spirit of Fletcher.” — Blakely

What are the biggest post-Helene challenges facing your community?

“Rebuilding Silver-Line Park and determining any needed changes to the Woodfin Blueway/Taylor’s Wave and reorganizing the project plan. Helene may have changed the river’s flow, and it obviously changed some of the riverbanks, so our team is working to get the project back on track with any necessary alterations.” — McAllister

“The greatest challenges we face post-Helene are balancing the immediate recovery of Canton and Haywood County while driving sustainable economic growth to strengthen the entire region. Helene reminded us how interconnected and interdependent we are across Western North Carolina. For any one community to fully recover, others must step up and contribute in so many ways. This moment demands bold regional collaboration to rebuild our community stronger.” — Smathers

“Post-Helene, Fletcher is navigating challenges similar to other communities. While much remains uncertain, we know that our businesses need support, our residents require housing, and infrastructure restoration is paramount. Additionally, mental health resources are critical to help residents process the trauma caused by Hurricane Helene. Finally, equitable distribution of recovery resources is essential to ensure that all communities recover and rebuild together.” — Blakely

“The biggest challenges are recovering from both the physical and economic damage from Helene. We are focused on locating temporary housing for displaced families and helping individuals and businesses negotiate the complicated process of applying for grants and loans to rebuild. Helping businesses overcome the loss of revenue from the decrease in tourism is another critical challenge. Sales were down 50%-75% in October, so encouraging visitors to return is essential.” — Copelof

Aside from storm recovery, what is the biggest issue facing your community entering 2025?

“Again, the aftermath of the 2023 Evergreen Packaging [paper mill] closure remains our most pressing issue. Deciding the future ownership and development of the mill properties will define Canton’s economic and cultural future. I am resolute in my belief that this site can and must become a powerhouse of opportunity. Now more than ever, its redevelopment is critical to our community’s resilience, long-term prosperity and wastewater needs.” — Smathers

“Affordable housing remains one of the most pressing issues for our region as we enter 2025. The demand for housing continues to outpace supply, and Hurricane Helene has further exacerbated this challenge. We are committed to collaborating with developers, nonprofits and other leaders to develop creative, sustainable solutions that address the diverse needs of our community.” — Blakely

“The biggest issue facing Brevard is the lack of affordable/workforce housing. The cost of housing has risen significantly over the past several years, making it extremely difficult for working families and those on fixed incomes to live here. The destruction of homes by Hurricane Helene exacerbated this problem. We need to find ways to increase the number of affordable housing units and are working with local partners on creative solutions.” — Copelof

“With our new comprehensive plan in place, we now move to examining our zoning maps, as well as our town ordinances to make sure that they meet the plan’s objectives. Things like the ‘missing middle housing’ segment will likely become priorities in 2025 as a result.” — McAllister