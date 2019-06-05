Letter: Abortion protesters should go home

Every Saturday, I drive past the Planned Parenthood on [McDowell Street]. Thanks to a stoplight, I’ve spent much time observing the protesters there.

As best I can reconstruct their argument, these protesters are following this logic: Abortion services are equivalent to murder, and protest is likely to both deter people from seeking those services and change the legal climate which allows these services to be offered.

I take no position on the first premise. It is the second premise that has perplexed me. On bright, sunny days, protesters are more numerous. They are in around 7:30 but clear out before 5, occupy the space exclusively on Saturdays and are very careful to stay within the confines of the law.

The last straw was a sign that read, “Remember, everything Hitler did in Germany was also legal.” The Nuremberg trials disagree. Moreover, the actions of these protesters are also legal. People who were concerned about the actions of the Nazis did not carefully navigate public property to avoid interactions with police. People protesting Jim Crow laws were sprayed with fire hoses as they struggled for recognition as human beings. They did not go home when it started drizzling.

From my observations, one of two things is true. One, these protesters are moral cowards of the highest order. They have what they believe to be a government-sanctioned mass murder, but are too afraid of arrest, cold or damp to do anything serious. Two, these protesters are using an imagined sense of moral superiority, an artfully constructed victim narrative and a position of incredible social power to bully women. I can find no other explanation. The people who obstruct that bus stop once a week are cowards, bullies or both.

So, stop it. Go home. Pay your taxes. Hug your children. Trust women.

— Mark Wonnacott

Asheville