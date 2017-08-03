Letter: Asheville has long history of institutional racism

Your report on hunger, inequality and food [“Legacy of Loss,” July 19, Xpress] has motivated me to send Mountain Xpress this letter. Asheville has a long history of institutional racism, both in hiring and in city government. This has not changed very much since the city moved Stephens-Lee High School together with Asheville High in 1969 and we had a riot at Asheville High.
To point out that, for example, the Asheville Fire Department is all-white and that it is very hard to find or see anyone working or eating in all the downtown and most West Asheville businesses who is not white is not racist. It is just a fact that shows very little has changed here since I was co-captain of the first integrated Asheville High football team and learned much about how Asheville has stacked the deck against nonwhites, and frankly that has not changed nearly as much as it should have over the years.
If we ever want this to change, and if we ever want children who are growing up in Pisgah View Apartments or the other city housing projects, who are mostly nonwhite, to have a chance to get out of the projects and own their own homes and have an equal chance at getting jobs in all the new upscale hotels, restaurants, bars and the Asheville Fire Department, we have to talk about it and acknowledge it is a longtime problem and a fact based in historical reality here.
Because of Trump and Republican proposals to drastically cut funding for EBT (food stamps), hungry families, especially children, will be suffering a lot more next year.
— John Penley
Asheville
Editor’s note: Xpress contacted the city, and Asheville Fire Department public information officer Kelley Klope provided statistics showing that 3.5 percent of the AFD’s 260 staff members are black (nationwide, that figure was 8.4 percent in 2015). In addition, Klope noted: “The city of Asheville Fire Department includes diversity as one of our core values and has worked aggressively to maximize inclusion in our workforce. We have actively engaged in five different diversity initiatives that have proven very successful. These initiatives have been used as a model in our region and have increased the percentage of nonwhite male applicants for AFD from 8 percent in 2010 to 23 percent in 2016. We are anticipating an even more diverse applicant pool in our current hiring process. We also have twice the percentage of nonwhite males in top leadership roles than in our entire department, which is helping our diversity and inclusion efforts tremendously.”
The term “institutional racism” means that there are laws on the books that discriminate based on race, which is simply untrue in Asheville, or anywhere else in the US for that matter. The only exception to this would probably be affirmative action laws which usually benefit racial minorities. Sure some individuals are bigoted, but there isn’t much you can do about that.
Drew, I reckon some folks figure it must be the “Shadow of the Confederacy” in the form of the Dixie Highway marker at the foot of the Vance Monument? Or perhaps the monument itself being the “Axis of Evil” whose vibe is holding people back even now, in the 21st Century? Institutional racism did exist throughout the nation at one time, and the impact still resonates in some places, but I agree with you in that I don’t think Asheville is the best modern-day example.
Demographics has something to do with the problem, I think. According to the 2010 Census, Skunkum County had a population of 238,318, of which blacks made up 7.48%. I don’t have the latest figures, but according to one site, the estimated total population had risen to 256,088 by 2015 – and the black population has actually declined to an estimated 6.4%.
When I was human resources manager for APAC-Carolina (asphalt production and paving) we paid $9 per hour and provided free insurance for hourly entry-level employees – the work could be physically demanding , with environmental extremes of heat and cold, but 9 bucks an hour plus free insurance was pretty good in the late 80’s – early 90’s especially for someone with no education, no experience, a criminal record, etc.
Because we worked many contracts for the State and Federal government and were paid with public funds, I had to aggressively monitor our minority workforce and document continual efforts to recruit minorities – this included job fairs that were specifically geared to the minority population, advertising, visiting schools and even the local correctional facilities –
We even had the civilian equivalent of the old Russian “political commissar” – an EEO rep from the State who often facilitated the workshops, job fairs, etc., and checked our payroll records quarterly to ensure that we were at least trying to hire minorities. In 12 years of working there, I only managed to hire 3 or 4 blacks and perhaps 2 Native Americans (our division did not operate in a reasonable commuting distance from Swain/Graham counties) – what saved us from penalties and disbarment from government bids was the huge pool of Hispanic workers, many of whom came by the office daily until we had a slot for them.
Do you reckon the City of Asheville’s incoming “Equity Manager” will help rectify all this inequality? I understand that they had to import this employee all the way from Charlotte at a salary of 80K per year. Seems there should have been a selection of competent, deserving local minority candidates who might have done a great job at a lesser salary….maybe an outside political commissar will make them import some more non-resident folks to help get the City on track just like private industries over 20 years ago had to be if they were to get paid with public funds.
The APD’s own stats say 9 African Americans work in the department. 8% is the national average. So while technically the department is not all white I believe their own stats confirm pretty much what I said in the letter. If you read the above letter you can see that with the attitude the writer has it is no wonder they failed to hire anyone but mostly whites. Institutional racism is a fact and look at the letter above it also confirms what I said.
Ah “with the attitude the writer has it is no wonder they failed to hire anyone but mostly whites” …..Wow – so you know the employment stats and hiring procedures for my employer during the 1990s? I was a front-line manager, and in order to satisfy the EEO compliance requirements for our contracts, would have gladly hired any black person who applied.
My point is that, despite every reasonable effort to reach that part of the population, hardly anyone applied! My “attitude” was that I wanted my employer to successfully meet government-set goals – and I was successful in meeting them, but largely due to the abundance of Hispanic people who sought the type of work we had to offer.
And because I don’t agree with you that modern-day Asheville is an example of institutional racism, you have evidently accused me of being a racist – at least insofar as hiring practices go? Again – Wow. Just Wow.