Letter: Ask Burr and Tillis what they’ll do about Trump

Have the last 3 1/2 years of Donald Trump’s behavior made us so numb that we are willing to allow him to continue with his abuse of power? He has openly admitted that he will hold up the postal funding to impede the ballot collection in November. Actions such as this can lead a country to turn into a dictatorship. When a person like Donald Trump stays in power, it is even more difficult to unseat him or her.

Please contact U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and ask what is going to be done about this abuse of power. I wonder if Thom Tillis and Richard Burr would like to go down in history as the senators who let our country to lose its valued form of government.

— Diane A-Akert

Leicester