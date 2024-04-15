Letter: Beware of infected ticks

Tick-borne disease numbers are rising. Remember to take tweezers in a baggie in your pocket while hiking or just walking through one of our beautiful parks. If you see one attached, never touch it with your fingers; if you have a small, cut you can get Lyme disease.
If you have an oak tree in your yard, they are tick magnets, so spray your doormats. They attract squirrels and small critters that carry ticks.
Send the tick out to be tested; never let a doctor throw that tick out. This disease could cause you to be suicidal and have to go on disability because you can’t think. It gives you dyslexia, and your life slowly dies before your eyes. It breaks up marriages and destroys families.
I just read that Newsweek has an article out now describing this horror. See “The Quiet Epidemic” and please ask your representatives and senators to give North Carolina free tick testing, an accurate tick count and education in the schools.
Insurance does not cover chronic Lyme. It’s very expensive annually just to survive, and there is not an accurate Lyme test.
— Jan Dooley
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.