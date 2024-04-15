Letter: Zoning can promote intergenerational benefits

[Regarding “Panel Promotes Collaboration for Missing Middle Housing Reform,” April 3, Xpress:]

Zoning changes to encourage multifamily/multigenerational occupancy serve the economic and social needs of older and younger adult residents in particular.

Older residents may be living uncomfortably in houses that are too big or too expensive or too isolated for them to sustain. Younger adults may be seeking affordable housing with opportunities to exchange in-kind services to reduce rent payments or simply to be able to afford to live in stable, safe communities close to employment and schools.

Nontraditional housing arrangements, such as home sharing, co-housing, accessory dwelling units and other models, foster age-integrated communities with social, economic, health and safety benefits for all residents.

Age-integrated communities are more economically stable and socially viable than pockets of older and newer housing. Age integration builds social connection and increases citizen engagement, both of which improve individual health and perceived well-being.

— Meridith Miller

Asheville