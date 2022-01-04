Letter: Boost the readability of Xpress

Graphic by Lori Deaton

I love your paper and often donate to it. But I would like to point out that many readers are over 50, and their eyesight is not what it used to be, or even worse. Looks like your paper uses 8- to 9-point copy and is very difficult to read in anything but bright light.

I am no stranger to publishing, and I understand that fewer pages cost less to produce, but how many more pages would it take to use 11-point copy that is much easier to read?

When you combine the tiny type now used on newsprint, which diminishes the contrast between type and paper, you have a difficult situation for the eyesight-challenged.

— Karen Johnson
Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for the feedback, particularly coming from someone who knows publishing. And thanks for valuing the work we do.

As you likely know, if we increase the point size, then we either have to publish less content or increase our expenses. These are challenging times to raise expenses, particularly given that in order to survive the trends away from print and the difficulties of COVID lockdowns, we have had to rely on a strategy of expense reduction (in addition to thinking creatively about sales, distribution and alternative income sources).

All that said, we will discuss the idea of slightly larger text point size and the full context of publishing and reaching older readers effectively.

One thought on "Letter: Boost the readability of Xpress

  1. Grant

    Sight issues aren’t just about age, MX. Unfortunately we have a community that is very much not in tune with Citizens with Disabilities and that definitely applies to too many of our institutions.

