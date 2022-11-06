Letter: Candidates should state positions about Jan. 6

In response to Paul Weichselbaum’s letter concerning lack of coverage of Chuck Edwards and Xpress’ note about Edwards’ lack of response [“Where’s the Coverage of Edwards Vs. Beach-Ferrara?” Oct. 26, Xpress], I think the first question that should be asked of all candidates for any office this election is if they think Jan. 6 was an insurrection. Edwards has answered this question: He does not think it was, and if the Republicans can take control of the House, he said he’d do away with the Jan. 6 committee.

I’d add a second question about Christian nationalism. Sadly, this is just now coming on many of our radars, and many are not aware of the danger. Our lieutenant governor has offered to help those who have a problem with [the U.S as a “Christian nation”] leave the country.

Edwards says he pledges to be guided by his Christian faith and family values in all his decisions. I have no problem with Christians being guided by their faith in their personal lives, but I do not want any of my elected officials making decisions that will impact all of us based on their religion. Whatever that religion is.

There is a challenge to Florida’s abortion law from religious groups that readers might find interesting [avl.mx/c4x]. It is based on the establishment cause (not separation of church and state). The plaintiffs are seeking the right to make personal decisions according to their, not someone else’s, religious scruples. An example given is that in Jewish law, or halacha, a premium is placed on the health of the mother, not the developing fetus.

Edwards says “my” Christian faith. Which is not shared by all Christians. Liberal forms of Christianity have a spectrum of views on abortion. And other issues.

— Lynda Cozart

Asheville