Letter: Capital of WNC has problems

Been homeless past four months in Asheville. Does Asheville have a homeless problem? Yes. Less homeless means less crime. Doubt that will happen. Continue to step around. Capital of WNC has problems.

Moving out of this mess in 30 days. Y’all can have it. Going somewhere clean and quiet.

By the way, I’m a college grad. Got a brain. Saving money for a down payment. So, later. You can have this. Doubt it will change. I’m outta here.

City has a ton of problems. I ain’t gonna be involved. I’ll visit, spend tax dollars. That’ll keep you happy. Bummer on that. Way it is. Taxes not spent on real issues.

— Craig Sparks

Asheville