Letter: Dating hopeful missed the memo on women

[Re: “From a Distance: What I’ve Learned About Dating in Asheville During a Pandemic,” Jan. 6, Xpress]
Attention, ladies of Asheville!
Our prayers have been answered: There’s a new self-righteous douchebro-with-a-hat from Brooklyn for us to immediately swipe left on!
It sounds like Kevin Miller missed the memo while he was LiViNg iT Up in NyC, but — Waking Life got shut down, and women are people now! Crazy, right?!
It’s dark times, but maybe if he stops thinking of women in terms of “butterfaces,” one of us females will finally agree to be his pen pal.
Signed,
Not Me
— Annie Frazier
Asheville
Editor’s response: Thank you for your feedback, along with that of the other letter writer on the topic in this issue and the multitude of online commenters who shared their thoughts on Kevin Miller’s recent opinion piece in our annual Humor Issue. Humor is a tricky thing, and written humor even more so. It can be a way to shine a light on our community and its foibles — which is one reason we chose to publish this piece. But part of deploying humor effectively is reading the room, and it’s safe to say that neither Kevin nor the Xpress editors read Asheville’s room correctly in this case. We’re sorry for any offense that caused and hope you will not hate on us too long. We live and learn — and work at listening and empathizing — and hope you’ll keep reading Xpress.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.