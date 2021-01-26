Letter: Dating hopeful missed the memo on women

[Re: “From a Distance: What I’ve Learned About Dating in Asheville During a Pandemic,” Jan. 6, Xpress]

Attention, ladies of Asheville!

Our prayers have been answered: There’s a new self-righteous douchebro-with-a-hat from Brooklyn for us to immediately swipe left on!

It sounds like Kevin Miller missed the memo while he was LiViNg iT Up in NyC, but — Waking Life got shut down, and women are people now! Crazy, right?!

It’s dark times, but maybe if he stops thinking of women in terms of “butterfaces,” one of us females will finally agree to be his pen pal.

Signed,

Not Me

— Annie Frazier
Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for your feedback, along with that of the other letter writer on the topic in this issue and the multitude of online commenters who shared their thoughts on Kevin Miller’s recent opinion piece in our annual Humor Issue. Humor is a tricky thing, and written humor even more so. It can be a way to shine a light on our community and its foibles — which is one reason we chose to publish this piece. But part of deploying humor effectively is reading the room, and it’s safe to say that neither Kevin nor the Xpress editors read Asheville’s room correctly in this case. We’re sorry for any offense that caused and hope you will not hate on us too long. We live and learn — and work at listening and empathizing — and hope you’ll keep reading Xpress.

