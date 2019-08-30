Letter: Demand ACA improvements

The Republicans and Trump are at it again: trying to eliminate the ACA (Affordable Care Act) through a Texas court case trying to have the law ruled unconstitutional. Having failed repeatedly in Congress to repeal it, they are trying to use conservative justices on the federal bench.

I hope they do not succeed, as elimination of the mandate (the basis of their suit) matters little in the grand scheme of the ACA, and a fair judge would find that way. Millions have come to depend on the ACA for health insurance, especially those with preexisting conditions.

There is a new bill in the House to improve the ACA if it can get a hearing in the Senate with Mitch McConnell blocking everything the House passes, no matter how bipartisan the bill.

Write your senator to demand improvements in the ACA we depend upon.

— C. Warren Pope

Asheville