Letter: Unbelievable naiveté on immigration

I just read a letter in the Xpress titled “We All Can Support Immigrants” [Aug. 7]. Where do they get their facts? CNN?
They aren’t concentration camps; people aren’t forced to drink out of toilets; young children who are separated from their families are because they abandoned them!
They are fleeing economic problems, not climate change! (Typical left-wing rhetoric that blames all problems on climate change.) I could go on and on about the blatant lies and misperceptions that the writer is trying to pass off as facts.
How about coming legally. That’s a term that the lefties want to ignore.
Oh, and BTW, no one is holding them against their will; they can go back at any time if they don’t like the free care they are getting.
However, I do agree with the writer on one point. All of you who want desperately to have open borders: Take them into your house and clothe them, feed them, educate them, pay for their health care, etc. I, for one, am tired of paying for these illegal invaders.
— Francis Strazzella
Asheville
